T.I.’s History Of B.S. Comments Proves His ‘Wokeness’ Is Questionable

T.I. once again showed his problematic colors with some outrageous details about his parenting style.

According to Madame Noire, Tip was on the podcast Ladies Like Us with Nadia Moham, a makeup artist, and Nazanin Mandi, who is the wife of singer Miguel. The 39-year-old rapper was discussing parenting and eventually the conversation veered to having the sex talk with kids. When asked if he’s had these conversations with his children, T.I. said that every year he goes out of his way to make sure his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah is still a virgin.

“This is the thing, Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” he said. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

While Moham and Mandi laughed at T.I.’s claim, he further confirmed that he’s not lying:

“So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do. Right after the birthday we celebrate. Usually like the day after the party she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’ So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See doc? No problem.’ And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.’”

Tip concluded by saying, “I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

Many people on Twitter were rightfully grossed out that T.I. would exert such surveillance over his daughter, especially if he’s not giving that same energy to his sons. In fact, in the most recent season of the Vh1 show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, T.I.’s longterm partner Tiny was shocked to discover that their high school son King was no longer a virgin.

The fact that T.I. is speaking publicly about his daughter’s virginity is just plain wack.

Despite the news, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Tip would spew such patriarchal nonsense. The rapper has consistently portrayed the persona of “wokeness,” calling for boycotts of companies and slamming far-right conservatives like Candace Owens. However, if you get down to the nitty gritty of T.I.’s politics, they’re usually filled with sexism. In fact, a thorough watch of his Vh1 show will prove that he’d rather control women or put them in a box — a standard he would never hold for men.

Even if you don’t watch the show, it’s clear T.I.’s politics around women have been problematic to say the least. To add insult to injury, his ideas about manhood have also been rigid and ignorant. If it doesn’t fit within the cis, straight male category, it’s rare T.I. will try to stay informed. Even his overall race politics can be questionable due to his statements and actions.

Hit the flip for just a few comments T.I. has made that prove his “wokeness” comes with a limit.

T.I.’s History Of B.S. Comments Proves His ‘Wokeness’ Is Questionable was originally published on globalgrind.com

