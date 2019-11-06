T.I. Reveals He Goes To The Gynecologist Every Year With Daughter Deyjah To Ensure Her Hymen Is Still Intact

If you thought your father was possessive, just be thankful that he didn’t follow you to appointments to see the gynecologist like rapper T.I. does his daughter, Deyjah Harris.

While speaking on the “Life Hacks” episode of the podcast Ladies Like Us with Nazanin Mandi, wife of singer Miguel, and makeup artist Nadia Moham, the 39-year-old rapper opened up about the way he goes about parenting.

“I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have,” he said, which opened up a conversation about strict parenting and having the sex talk with kids. When asked if he had such conversations with his own brood, that’s when he noted that when it comes to his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah, he goes out of his way every year to ensure she’s still a virgin.

“Have I? This is the thing. Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” he said. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

Mandi and Moham both laughed at the revelation. He confirmed he actually goes with her to the doctor’s office to hear the results of her pelvic exams for himself.

“So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do. Right after the birthday we celebrate,” he said. “Usually like the day after the party she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’ So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? See doc? No problem.’ And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.’”

Each year, the results have been to his liking.

“I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

She’s still a virgin, which works for the rapper because that way, it sounds like he thinks she will have a hard time getting guys to stick around.

“They’re no fun. Who wants a virgin?” he asked. “Like really? All that work.”

All this is interesting, this very intrusive method of trying to ensure that his daughter (and likely very soon, his youngest daughter, Heiress, too) will stay a virgin for as long as possible, when you consider that most of his sons are not. On the most recent season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Tiny was shocked to find out that King, who is in high school, was not a virgin.

It’s not a surprise though that he goes to these possessive lengths for his girls, though. In a recent taping of his podcast, ExpediTIously, he made it clear that he and Tiny share half of everything, including her vagina, so rationing out sex would not be an option based on their marital “contract.”

“See, you can’t be rationing out stuff, talking about what you’re going to give nobody because what’s yours is mine and what’s mine is yours,” he said. “That means that little thing you got, that little sex box you got is half mine. So you pick which side you want, and that’s yours. The rest of it is mine. We can split it right down the middle of the…what do they call it? The, the, the, is it the, ‘uvula’?”

Gross.

Anywho, while he has no qualms about sharing the means he’ll go to keep his daughter pure with whomever will listen, we have a feeling the college freshman, who likely gets a lot of attention because of her father and her beauty, didn’t want her dad talking about her hymen with the world…

