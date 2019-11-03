CLOSE
The DMV
Dawn C. Hendricks Dances To Raise Money In The D.C. Dancing Stars Gala

Dawn C. Hendricks Dancing Stars Gala

Source: Dawn C. Hendricks / Dancing Stars Gala

President & CEO of FM Talent Source, LLC Dawn C Hendricks is competing to raise funds for the Greater Washington Urban League in DC’s Dancing Stars Gala. If you don’t know the League works to empower homeownership, helping people find jobs, providing training, protecting civil liberties and advocating for those unable to speak for themselves.  Their impact in the community is significant, your support will assist them in continuing its mission.

Through the Dancing Stars Gala, Dawn is helping to achieve that goal.

Hendricks is currently in four place, but you can help her might a final push to raise money for the Urban League!

Click Here To Donate

