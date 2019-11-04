While we patiently wait for Issa Rae to return with a new season of Insecure, she’s blessing her fans with a little something to hold them over until her hit HBO show returns in 2020.

For Valentine’s Day in 2020, Issa Rae continues to explore the complexities of love in Stella Meghie’s The Photograph which stars Rae and LaKeith Stanfield as young lovebirds whose stances on their relationship mirrors those of their respective parents when they were young themselves. While Rae feels she’s not capable of completely loving someone a la her mother, Stanfield struggles with whether or not to let her go and living with that regret for the rest of his life a la his father.

How will they work things out? Guess y’all have to find out come February 14, 2020.

Issa Rae & LaKeith Stanfield Struggle With Love In ‘The Photograph’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

