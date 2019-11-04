CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil Rel Howery Demands Sole Custody Of Son, Says Baby Mama Scammed Him & Her Husband

The comedian and 'Get Out' actor says he was duped by the mother of his child, who tried to say her son was fathered by her husband.

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' "Brittany Runs A Marathon"

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Lil Rel Howery is smack dab in the middle of an ugly custody battle regarding his young son, and it appears that the mother has been running a major league scam. The woman, who claimed she left her husband, was indeed very much still married and even said that the baby boy wasn’t fathered by Howery but tests proved otherwise.

TMZ reports that Howery, 39, says that a woman named LeChez Davis claimed that he was the father of her son and also granted the boy his last name. However, it’s come out in court documents that Davis was still married to her husband which she claimed was a done deal, and also painted the picture that the son was actually his and not Howery’s.

After a paternity test, it’s come out that Howery is indeed the father of the boy and discovered that Davis didn’t give the child his last name and instead used the husband’s last name on the birth certificate.

As a result, Howery is demanding sole custody of his son citing a  “nefarious scheme replete with concealment, misrepresentations and deception in an attempt to defraud.”

Howery is currently awaiting a ruling on the matter.

Photo: WENN

Lil Rel Howery Demands Sole Custody Of Son, Says Baby Mama Scammed Him & Her Husband  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
New Yorkers Stage Mass Turnstile Jumping In BKTo…
 10 hours ago
11.05.19
Cuba Gooding Jr. Charged With Third Groping Accusation
 12 hours ago
11.05.19
Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Giving Back By Feeding…
 17 hours ago
11.05.19
Mucho, Mucho Amor: Famed Latino Astrologist Walter Mercado…
 18 hours ago
11.05.19
Lil Rel Howery Demands Sole Custody Of Son,…
 19 hours ago
11.05.19
Kanye West Not Responsible For $55 Struggle “Brunchella”…
 20 hours ago
11.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close