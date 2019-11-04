Colin Kaepernick celebrated his birthday by giving back to those in need.

On Sunday (Nov. 3) the former NFL quarterback was spotted in Oakland helping to feed and provide supplies for the countless homeless residents lining Tent City in partnership with his foundation, Know Your Rights Camp. Kaepernick and his girlfriend, Nessa, were handing out backpacks that were filled with snacks, socks, air quality masks, shampoo and other crucial resources.

In addition to personal hygiene supplies, Colin Kaepernick also made sure that everyone had a hot meal by commissioning a food truck to feed everyone.

Colin Kaepernick Spends Birthday Giving Back By Feeding Homeless was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: