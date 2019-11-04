On his 32nd birthday, Colin Kaepernick celebrated another revolution around the sun by helping those in need. Kap, his lady Nessa with the help of his Know Your Rights Camp, hit the streets of Oakland to feed and supply the homeless that live in the tent city.

Colin and crew hit the streets early on his birthday (Nov.3) to hand out backpacks filled with snacks, socks, shampoo, air quality masks, and other essential needs. He even brought out a food truck to feed the less fortunate on his own dime. Kaepernick also took photos with locals who wanted the special moment to last longer.

The selfless act has become a routine for the former NFL QB who lost his job due to his protest. Know Your Rights Camp shared a video from back in 2016 on its IG account that hints at him giving back on his day of birth. In the video, his team sing happy birthday to him and present him with a birthday cake.

Salute to Colin Kaepernick and happy belated birthday from Team Cassius.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Colin Kaepernick Celebrates 32nd Birthday By Feeding & Supplying The Homeless In Oakland was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: