How Maryland Lawmakers Voted on the Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Maryland lawmakers voted along party lines Thursday on a resolution laying out the ground rules for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-196 to approve the resolution.

Here’s the vote breakdown:

AYE

  • Dutch Ruppersberger (D)
  • John Sarbanes (D)
  • Anthony Brown (D)
  • Steny Hoyer (D)
  • David Trone (D)
  • Jamie Raskin (D)

NAY

  • Andy Harris (R)

In response to the vote, Harris called the process a “sham.”

“I am certainly not voting to justify the continuation of Soviet-style secret hearings orchestrated behind closed doors to impeach the President,” he said in a statement. “This is a sham – a fig leaf that fails to cover up an illegitimate hyper-partisan inquiry.”

Ruppersburger, meanwhile, issued a statement saying the vote “should eliminate any justification by the President and his Administration to withhold key documents, prevent witnesses from cooperating and defy subpoenas.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

How Maryland Lawmakers Voted on the Trump Impeachment Inquiry  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

