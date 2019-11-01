Steph Curry Sidelined For At Least Three Months Following Surgery On His Broken Left Hand

Golden State Warriors fans might be looking at a season where the team doesn’t make the playoffs. ESPN broke the news that Steph Curry underwent surgery on his left broken left hand/second metacarpal today (Nov.1). The Warriors announced that its sharpshooter will be out at least three to four months to make sure the bone fully heals.

Steph Curry underwent successful surgery Friday on his broken left hand. An update on his status will be provided in three months, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/wCTZpJE9Fl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2019

Curry underwent surgery today at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. ESPN NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski reports via Tweet that Dr. Steven Shin — the same man that repaired Drew Bree’s thumb — performed the surgery on Curry’s hand. Woj also states that everything is hinging on Curry’s ability to take a hit on it without reinjuring it.

Dr. Steven Shin — who performed surgery on Steph Curry's left hand — also did procedure on Drew Brees' broken thumb. For Curry, significant part of return depends on ability to take hit on hand and not re-injure it. This is truly 3-4 month timeline to make sure bone fully heals — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2019

Curry suffered the injury during Wednesday night’s (Oct.30) blowout loss to the Deandre Ayton-less Phoenix Suns. It occurred while he was driving to the rim and collided with Suns center Aron Baynes who was trying to draw a charge. In a freak accident, Baynes fell on top of Curry’s left hand, ultimately causing the injury.

Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

The team on Thursday said their star guard had a CT scan and would let specialists evaluate it before making a decision. Today we learned they decided surgery was the best course of action.

Coming into the 2019-20 NBA season, the Warriors were already injury-riddled with all-star Klay Thompson still recovering from a torn ACL and Kevon Looney out with a shoulder injury. The Warriors are currently 1-3, not the start fans thought they would see their beloved team get off to. The Curry-less Warriors now lead by Draymond Green and offseason acquisition from the Brooklyn Nets, D’Angelo Russel look to get back in the winning column tonight with a victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob scoffed at the idea of his team tanking, but at this point, he and Golden State fans may not have a choice but to embrace the concept.

