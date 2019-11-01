CLOSE
Nafeesa Williams Discusses Breaking Racial Barriers in ‘Black and Blue’ [Exclusive Video]

Nafeesa Williams is no stranger to the big screen. She’s finally gone mainstream by portraying first black lesbian superhero woman on Black Lightning, but the  social issues that are covered in Black and Blue mean so much to Nafeesa that the role in the movie was something that was very important to her. Check out the the interview below as she discusses Black Lightning and Back and Blue and why both roles are very important to her.

