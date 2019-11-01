Multiple Candidates Seeking To Take Late Congressman Cummings’ Seat On Capitol Hill

According to the Maryland Board of Elections, there are already eight candidates – five Republicans and three Democrats – contending for the 7th Congressional District which includes Baltimore City, and parts of Howard and Baltimore Counties.
Others considered to be possible candidates, include Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Baltimore City Sen. Jill Carter, and former Congressman Kweisi Mfume.
Source:Fox Baltimore
