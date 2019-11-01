CLOSE
The DMV
Multiple Candidates Seeking To Take Late Congressman Cummings’ Seat On Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings prays ov

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

According to the Maryland Board of Elections, there are already eight candidates – five Republicans and three Democrats – contending for the 7th Congressional District which includes Baltimore City, and parts of Howard and Baltimore Counties.

Others considered to be possible candidates, include Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Baltimore City Sen. Jill Carter, and former Congressman Kweisi Mfume.

Source:Fox Baltimore

Multiple Candidates Seeking To Take Late Congressman Cummings’ Seat On Capitol Hill  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

