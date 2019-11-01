CLOSE
The DMV
Maryland Driver Found with Weapons & Drugs After Crashing into Police Car

A driver is facing weapons and drug charges after the person crashed into a police car, leaving an officer with minor injuries.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police said the driver crashed into one of its squad cars Thursday morning in Silver Spring.

The officer’s vehicle was hit from behind, and the officer and another person were treated at a hospital and released.

Police said the driver was arrested for possession of a handgun, possession of a drug suspected to be PCP and driving while impaired by drugs.

Maryland Driver Found with Weapons & Drugs After Crashing into Police Car  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

