CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Niecy Nash Opens Up On ‘Uncensored’

Niecy Nash has become a household name, but there’s still a lot that people don’t know about her. Fans will get the chance to learn more about their favorite actress this Sunday when her episode of “Uncensored” airs on TV One.

Nash believes that the show is so interesting is because “you talk about stuff that you don’t normally talk about.” And sometimes it gets awkward because “you’ve got your mama sitting in the corner,” she laughs. But, shes glad she was able to share parts of her life that people may not know about.

After watching the episode, she says you’ll understand why she always says, “thank God I don’t look like what I’ve been through.”

Niecy Nash Opens Up On ‘Uncensored’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 13 hours ago
11.01.19
Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes & Martin…
 15 hours ago
11.01.19
Ciara and Russell Wilson Channel Their Inner Bey…
 15 hours ago
11.01.19
Ten Toes Clown: R. Kelly A No Show…
 18 hours ago
11.01.19
Huggy Lowdown: The Nationals Won The World Series!
 23 hours ago
11.01.19
Shaun King: Comedians Make A Difference In The…
 23 hours ago
11.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close