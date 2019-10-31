Tank City?: Steph Curry Breaks Hand In Devastating Loss To The Phoenix Suns

Expectations for the Golden State Warriors 2019-20 season were already not as high as they usually were. After last night’s poor showing against the Phoenix Suns and losing their leader for a yet to be determined amount of time, some analysts think Dub City will be “Tank City” this year. Steph Curry suffered a broken hand after a hard fall in Wednesday’s (Oct.30) 121-110 loss to the Deandre Aytonless Suns.

The injury took place with 8 minutes, 31 seconds left in the third quarter after Curry made a move to the basket and collided with Suns big man Aaron Baynes. Baynes attempted to draw a foul but wound up falling on top of Curry’s hand, causing the freak injury. Curry tried to stay in the game and play through the pain but was subbed out following a Warriors timeout. He was eventually taken back to the locker room for further evaluation. He was unable to shoot his free throws following the Baynes’ foul, so he was not permitted to reenter the game.

Speaking with ESPN, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Curry will have an MRI, and CT Scan and the team will determine if he needs surgery and how long he will be out to recover.ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne reports the 31-year-old sharpshooter suffered a fracture in the second metacarpal, the bone is located under the index finger.

Speaking on the tough loss and Steph’s injury, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stated after the game:

“Obviously it’s been a tough start for us on many levels. So we’re just trying to find our footing. And obviously, this puts us in a tough spot. So we’ll assess it, and we’ll go from there.”

Draymond Green, who was confident before the season, detailed how an already suspect season got even more difficult speaking with The Undefeated’s Marc Spears.

“It’s hard. Makes things even harder. But just got to keep playing and trying to figure it out. I just wish we got one practice with our team. One practice. We didn’t even get one practice. Not a single one.”

“It’s unfortunate. Another one of our guys going down, one of our leaders. It’s tough. Hopefully, it’s [an injury] where he don’t need surgery, kind of get back sooner rather than later. But we’ll find out more when he gets the tests done.”

The Warriors out of the gate were already decimated by injuries. Klay Thompson is still recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, and Kevon Looney is battling a neuropathic condition that will sideline him for at least another three games. Warriors owner, Joe Lacob, approached the unfortunate turn of events by pointing out the silver lining. Lacob believes the injuries will give the Warriors younger players a chance to step up. When asked about the speculation around the association about his team tanking the season he dismissed that notion stating:

“I won’t even respond to that.”

It looks like this is D’Angelo Russel’s team to lead now.

