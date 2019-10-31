Washington Nationals Finished The Fight & Now It’s Time For The Parade This Saturday!

The Washington Nationals brought home their first World Series in team history and their first since the Senators won in 1924 so it’s only right the District celebrates! After the game, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that a parade honoring the World Champs will take place this Saturday at 2pm.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the corner of Constitution Avenue NW at 15th Street then proceed east along Constitution Avenue NW and end on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 3rd Street NW where the team rally will take place.

Here’s some information you need to know:

• Text “NATS” to 888-777 to receive text alerts on safety, transit, and weather updates from the District about the parade;

• Leave your car at home – take Metro or the many other public transit options as parking will be extremely limited near the route;

• Use #FightFinished on social media; and

• Visit sportscapital.dc.gov for the latest information.

Be safe, have fun and celebrate the Nats for Finishing the fight!

