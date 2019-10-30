CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Reverend Al Sharpton Encourages Us To Pause To Remember John Conyers

Last week we lost John James Conyers Jr. Conyers was a Democratic politician who served as a U.S. Representative for Michigan from 1965 to 2017. Reverend Al Sharpton called him “the quarterback for the Martin Luther King holiday,” because he fought to have that day recognized. Conyers was 90-years-old at the time of his passing and Sharpton encourages us to not taint his legacy due to the allegations against him that were never proven or tried. According to Sharpton we should all take a moment to pause and honor Conyers because “he served and he served us well.”

Reverend Al Sharpton Encourages Us To Pause To Remember John Conyers  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
NAACP Image Awards Luncheon
Actress Niecy Nash, Husband Jay Tucker Split
 15 hours ago
10.31.19
Meghan McCain Tried To Flex White Privilege, Shutdown…
 18 hours ago
10.31.19
Makers Of Plan B Check MAGA Moron Kanye…
 19 hours ago
10.31.19
Issa Celebration! How The Women Of ‘Empire’ Slay…
 20 hours ago
10.31.19
Lecrae, Marvin Sapp & Others Join Kirk Franklin’s…
 21 hours ago
10.31.19
Watch: Deitrick Haddon Debuts “Gorilla Faith” Music Video…
 21 hours ago
10.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close