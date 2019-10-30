CLOSE
The Russ Parr Morning Show Remembers John Witherspoon

We lost John Witherspoon, a true icon and legend in the Black community. Witherspoon was 77-years-old and still working and traveling like he was still a young man. Russ got the chance to work with him recently on a roast and said everyone had a great time. He let all of the comedians go up and roast him and then he went up there and went in on everyone. Russ calls him a “prize,” and says he will be missed.

