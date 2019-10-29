CLOSE
Russ Rant: Trump Makes Another Blunder

The Trump administration feels like a “big TV show.” Recently Trump killed the ISIS leader Baghdadi (actually our military did but Trump is taking the credit), while that’s a good thing something odd came after. Trump and Pence were photographed squinting and looking at a monitor almost to mock the photo of Obama and Biden in the situation room after Bin Laden was killed. Rumor has it that Trump was playing golf when the whole thing went down and the photo was staged about an hour and a half later. Trump also shared way too much information as to how the mission went down and put our troops and intelligence teams in danger. Russ says the worst part is that “This show could get renewed,” for another 4 years.

Russ Rant: Trump Makes Another Blunder  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

