CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kanye West’s Trump Support No Issue For Gospel Legend Fred Hammond

Even the MAGA hat can't stop the praise?

SiriusXM's Praise Channel Broadcasts From Essence Festival In New Orleans

Source: Ryan Theriot / Getty

Everyone has a different moral compass that they follow. Case in point, Gospel legend Fred Hammond asserts he has no problem working with Kanye West despite the Chicago rapper and suspect historians enthusiastic support of Donald Trump.

“I have no concern who he voted for, or who he supports,” Hammond told TMZ. “Because to be honest with you, I have Christian friends—pastors and leaders—who truly support Trump. And I have those that are not supporters of Trump.

He added, “When it gets to politics, that’s your own personal conviction, you handle that. You don’t have to vote the way I vote. Just vote. At the end of the day vote, that’s your right. We don’t get into all of that.”

Hammond appears on Yeezy’s latest album, Jesus Is King.

He went on to say he felt Yeezy was sincere about his faith and was confident that he could praise God with the artist.

Fair enough. But he may want to keep an eye on those friends supporting a guy (Trump), who wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire. Just saying.

Kanye West’s Trump Support No Issue For Gospel Legend Fred Hammond  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Kanye West’s Trump Support No Issue For Gospel…
 20 hours ago
10.29.19
60-Year-OId Flavor Flav Is The Father Of Little…
 23 hours ago
10.29.19
Mirror Digital Names Best Beauty Products For Multicultural…
 24 hours ago
10.28.19
LeBron James’ Hairline Slides Off During Home Game,…
 1 day ago
10.29.19
Watch: Erica Campbell Debuts Emotional ‘Praying And Believing”…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
Broke Dollaz: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rich…
 4 days ago
10.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close