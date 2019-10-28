CLOSE
The DMV
NBA legend Isiah Thomas To Be Honored In D.C. This Weekend

NBA Legend Isiah Thomas is getting a big honor this weekend in D.C.! He’s being honored at the 25th Anniversary of The Recreation Wish List Committee. The organization works to change the lives of children in the District through recreation and education, their motto is “Tennis is the hook; Education is the key.”

Thomas says he didn’t become who he is today on his own. He gives credit to those who helped him along the way and says “success has many mothers and fathers.”

The event is being held on Saturday November 2. Visit RWLCcelebration.org for more information.

NBA legend Isiah Thomas To Be Honored In D.C. This Weekend  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

