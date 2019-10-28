Charles Barkley Trashed The Golden State Warriors Right To Klay Thompson’s Face

The 2019-20 Golden State Warriors look vastly different than they have for the past three seasons. Their star player, and 2x NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has departed for the Brooklyn Nets, and franchise cornerstone Klay Thomas is likely out for the season recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Warriors certainly have their work cut out for them as they make an all-out effort on the backs of 2x Regular Season MVP Stephen Curry, and newly acquired guard D’Angelo Russell to make it back to the postseason, and possibly a sixth straight NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson joined the TNT broadcast during halftime of the Warriors showdown with in-state rival LA Clippers. On the broadcast Klay began speaking about how excited he is about the young guys in this organization, and how he expects them to hold it down to at least get them to the playoffs.

Charles Barkley was having none of it.

In layman’s terms, Charles told Klay, the Warriors championship window was closed. Charles even went a step further to say the Warriors wouldn’t even make the playoffs this year, a brief addendum from his earlier prediction that they would barely make the playoffs as the 7th or 8th seed.

Klay Thompson: “Our window to win another championship, I think, is open for the next five, six years.” Charles Barkley: “Well, number one, I hope you get back soon, but you’re just wrong… I was wrong before the game. I said they were going to be the 7-8 seed. They’re not going to make the playoffs because they just can’t score enough.” Chuck adds, “When you look at your team, you say ‘OK, Steph can get me 30. D’Angelo Russell can get me 20. Draymond, even though he’s a heck of a player, he’s only going to get me 15.’ That’s not enough in the Western Conference. This year.”

Chuck’s analysis seemed a bit off, at least for tonight. The Warriors scored 122 points, the problem is, they gave up 141, and allowed the Clippers to shoot 62% from the fiel, and 56% from 3 point range. That’s awful defense.

It’s a long season, and the Warriors will have time to figure it out, but if they hope to make the playoffs and give Klay a realistic shot at playing this season, they’re going to have to find some defense, and efficient scoring.

