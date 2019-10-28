Mirror Digital Names Best Beauty Products For Multicultural Women With Reflect Beauty Awards

In the quest for brands to cater to women of color in the beauty space, we sometimes forget to acknowledge the ones that do but, thankfully, that trend is changing. Earlier this year, our sister site MadameNoire launched the She Tried It! Melanin Awards, highlighting the best skincare, makeup, hair, nail, and body products for Black women that were tried by the editors and co-signed by their audience. And just this month, ad network Mirror Digital has announced the creation of The Reflect Beauty Awards, recognizing the brands and products that meet the unique beauty needs of multicultural women.

Over the course of four weeks, Mirror Digital will highlight the very best in makeup, haircare, and skincare for Black, Latina, and Asian women in partnership with top beauty influencers like Jessica Pettway, Megan Lytle, Sandy Lin, and Ada Rojas who will tackle the biggest beauty hurdles for women of color and and give their tips and tricks for overcoming them along with their product recommendations. Tutorials, various articles, and weekly beauty box giveaways of the award winning products ensure followers not only get the products they need in their hands but also know what to do with them when they do.

“Representation in beauty matters and every woman deserves an equal opportunity not only to embrace and find confidence in the hair and skin she’s in, but also to see herself reflected in popular media,” Mirror Digital CEO Sheila Marmon said in a news release. “We are excited to see the recent explosion in available makeup shades and products for a variety of hair textures and skin needs, but there is still so much progress to be made to achieve real, lasting beauty inclusivity for women of all colors.”

To kick off the first set of awards –focused on hair — “Curly” Nikki Walton relayed her tips for achieving big hair with the help of Megan and Jessica, while east Asian influencer Sandy and South Asian influencer Sheba Snow relayed the best styling products for Asian women. Leslie Alavarado also gave advice on hairstyles for the fall and reclaiming the “Pelo malo” (bad hair) mantra many Latina woman were taught growing up. After checking out the videos in each section, visitors to the site can easily shop the product winners, like Aunt Jackie’s Don’t Shrink Flaxseed Elongating Curling Gel and tgin’s Honey Miracle Hair Mask right at the bottom of the page.

Head over to Reflectbeauty.com now to see all of the hair winners and be sure to check the site again October 30 for the list of the best makeup brands for women of color.

