CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants At World Series Game 5

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: TASOS KATOPODIS / Getty

Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Sunday night. When he was shown on the jumbotron in the stadium, he was met with a chorus of boos, with some Nationals fans chanting “Lock Him Up”.

Trump announced earlier in the week that he was going to attend Game 5 but broke a bit of Presidential tradition when he did not throw out the first pitch. According to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Trump chose not to throw the pitch “in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible.”

Chef José Andrés, humanitarian and one of Trump’s staunchest critics threw out the first pitch.

RELATED: Roland Martin: We Better Not Be Distracted By Trump’s Games

RELATED: Trifling Newt Gingrich Defends Trump’s Lynching Tweet By Citing Clarence Thomas

Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants At World Series Game 5  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Watch: Erica Campbell Debuts Emotional ‘Praying And Believing”…
 2 days ago
10.26.19
Broke Dollaz: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rich…
 2 days ago
10.26.19
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
Factory of Disinformation, Facebook Is Testing Dedicated News…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
Mob Ties: Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close