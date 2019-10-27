CLOSE
United States Postal Service Honors Gwen Ifill’s Legacy With Forever Stamp

Ifill was the first Black woman to host a national television program focused on U.S. public affairs.

Throughout her entire career, late legendary journalist Gwen Ifill broke several barriers for women of color in the realm of media. Nearly three years after her death, Ifill will receive a major posthumous honor for her contributions to journalism. According to CBS News, she will be featured in the United States Postal Service’s latest collection of Forever stamps.

The Queens, New York native will be included in the Black Heritage series. The USPS stamp will feature a photo taken by Robert Severi and will be designed by Derry Noyes. From the moderation of America’s most memorable presidential debates to her insightful commentary surrounding the country’s political and social landscape, Ifill trailblazed a unique path. In 1999 she made history as the first Black woman to host a national television program focused on U.S. public affairs. She lent her voice to several shows centered on politics including Meet the Press, Inside Washington, and Face the Nation. She moderated the vice-presidential debates in 2004 and 2008. In 2016 she moderated the Democratic presidential debate alongside broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff; making them the first pair of women to do so.

Ifill released a book titled The Breakthrough: Politics and Race in the Age of Obama in 2009 which explored the journeys of Black politicians on the rise. She served on several boards and has received many accolades for her work. Ifill succumbed to her battle with cancer in 2016 at the age of 61. “Among the first African Americans to hold prominent positions in both broadcast and print journalism, Ifill was a trailblazer in the profession,” read a statement from the USPS.

Other 2020 Forever stamp designs include images of individuals who shaped the Harlem Renaissance and a stamp that is celebratory of hip-hop culture.

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore

Scenes From Elijah Cummings' Funeral In Baltimore

33 photos Launch gallery

Scenes From Elijah Cummings' Funeral In Baltimore

Continue reading Scenes From Elijah Cummings’ Funeral In Baltimore

Scenes From Elijah Cummings' Funeral In Baltimore

Elijah Cummings' funeral was held Friday in Baltimore and featured a veritable parade of mourners celebrating the legendary life of the Congressman from Maryland. Some of the most noteworthy moments came when Cummings' family got up to offer some words. That included his daughters, who spoke about the life lessons imparted to them from their father. But it may have been when Cummings' widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, spoke that gave the funeral its most powerful moment. Watch Live: Elijah Cummings’ Funeral Streams Online As Baltimore Bids Farewell To Legendary Congressman Some of the high-profile dignitaries in attendance included Democratic presidential candidate California Sen. Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, the latter of whom Rockeymoore said Cummings was "so proud" of for becoming the first Black president. The funeral began at 10 a.m. and held at the New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshiped for nearly four decades. Prior to the funeral, the church was scheduled to hold a public viewing, Cummings’ third public viewing this week. Morgan State University, a historically Black college in Baltimore, hosted a public viewing of Cummings on Wednesday. Cummings had a long history with the HBCU, which is located in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, where he served since 1996. He had been on the University’s Board of Regents for 19 years and, in 2006, Morgan State University gave him an honorary Doctorate of Laws. On Thursday, Cummings became the first African American elected official to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, a privilege that made him just the third Black person ever to enjoy the distinction. Before Cummings, the only other two Black people to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda were civil rights champion Rosa Parks in 2005 and Capitol Police Officer Jacob Joseph Chestnut, who was killed in the line of duty, in 1998. Scroll down to see some of the images from Cummings' grand send-off in his revered hometown.

