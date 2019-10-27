CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves Two Dead, 14 Injured

At least two people have been confirmed dead following a shooting at an unofficial homecoming party at Texas A&M Commerce in Greenville, Texas. 14 others were wounded as gunfire erupted shortly after midnight early Sunday morning.

According to police, there was only one shooter and the unidentified suspect remains at large. Almost instantly news spread of the shooting on social media with some sharing video of the incident and multiple gunshot victims lying on the ground, surrounded by blood.

Authorities initially responded to a complaint of parking along the shoulder of U.S. 380. Around 750 people attended the party but gunfire soon erupted, forcing hundreds to flee for safety. Officers didn’t return fire as they could not make out the shooter due to the large crowd running away.

BeatKing, who was scheduled to perform at A&M Commerce, shared his condolences and how close he was to the shooting.

 

Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves Two Dead, 14 Injured  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Watch: Erica Campbell Debuts Emotional ‘Praying And Believing”…
 2 days ago
10.26.19
Broke Dollaz: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rich…
 2 days ago
10.26.19
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
Factory of Disinformation, Facebook Is Testing Dedicated News…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
Mob Ties: Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close