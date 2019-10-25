What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is Key To A Healthy Weight

Now that the summer has come to an end, we’re sure you’re trying to figure out what lifestyle changes can be made for next year’s weight loss goals. MadameNoire’s Deputy Editor, Victoria Uwumarogie, had the pleasure of sitting down with What Waist CEO & Founder Marina Tyson to have a Warrior Talk and discuss the benefits of her new Warrior Lifestyle Program. As a part of the program, you will be able to find meal plans, workout videos and more. Make sure you watch until the end of the video where they also play a fun game titled Take a Shot where Victoria challenges Marina to a friendly competition.

If you want to try the Warrior Lifestyle program, please use the special discount code LOVEYOU for 20% off at www.whatwaist.com and www.warriorlifestyleprogram.com.

*Paid advertisement*

