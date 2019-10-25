No matter how many times the news cycles, Antonio Brown continues to be make consisten appearances on news feeds, good, bad or indifferent. AB is constantly grabbing headlines, but lately, they’ve been entirely for the wrong reasons.

While it hasn’t always been that way for Antonio Brown, this trend started in 2017 following a vicious hit he took from Vontaze Burfict during a playoff game in 2017, when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Can we blame Antonio Brown’s drama on Vontaze Burfict, too!?

AB’s headspace was never the same after that hit. pic.twitter.com/Iph32IPjpM — Matt Legg (@MattLegg) September 30, 2019

I’m not insinuating anything, just providing a timeline of when AB’s inexplicable erratic behavior began.

During the most recent rise of AB drama was his “flagrantly disorderly” conduct during a deposition for a lawsuit filed against him by The Mansions at Acqualina for allegedly damaging his Miami condo, and not paying for it.

According to TMZ “Once the deposition started, almost immediately, Brown was belligerent and pugnacious, refusing to answer the most routine of questions. Brown allegedly “chanted, over and over, as if a mantra, a narrative of his own warped concept of the proceeding, namely that we should only address his counterclaim.”

Following the early conclusion of the first deposition, another was requested. According to TMZ Sports Brown has agreed to meet with the lawyers on December 12th. If Brown doesn’t cooperate, he could face serious legal consequences, mostly monetary.

Brown reports that he told police a gun and $80,000 in cash were stolen from the condo, in which he blames the building for not protecting his condo. Him finding out about the stolen gun and cash is what led to the furniture throwing fit, that almost resulted in a baby being hit.

Brown was also sued for that incident, but has since settled with the father of the child.

An Antonio Brown Deposition Went So Bad, He’s Getting A Do-Over was originally published on cassiuslife.com

