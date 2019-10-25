Well, Diddy did it. After years of toying with the idea of renaming himself Brother Love, P. Diddy is officially looking to add “Love” to his government name.

TMZ is reporting that the Bad Boy Hip-Hop icon has filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court to legally change his name to Sean Love Combs and truth be told, we can’t see why anyone would object to this name change. Diddy took to his Twitter page to announce his next move and he couldn’t seem happier about it.

However, he did admit it is a “risky” move as “it could come off as corny to some people.” It will, Diddy. It will. But hey, he’s a multimillionaire so what people think about his new name isn’t gonna effect his coin whatsoever.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2017

Okay, so now he won’t be answering to “Diddy,” “Puff Daddy” or any of his other Hip-Hop aliases? We HAVE to call him “Brother Love” if we see him in the streets? We’re not sure how we feel about that requirement to be honest. Might just have to ignore him if anything.

What do y’all feel about Diddy’s new name and requirement that comes with it? Let us know in the comments section.

Diddy Officially Changing His Name to “Brother Love”, Will Only Respond As Such? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

