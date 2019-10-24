Doing The Work Stylishly: Michelle Obama Spotted With Curly Hair And A Silk Suit To Support Everyday People Doing Extraordinary Things

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama is such a timeless fashion icon. She forever changed fashion in the White House, something that hasn’t been done since the likes of Jackie O. However, since leaving the White House, she’s given us even more statement and stunning looks. Her style begets trends and we love seeing what she chooses to wear when she steps out. It was no exception when she was in attendance at the 2019 Hidden Heroes Awards.
The Hidden Heroes Awards are put on by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and focuses on everyday people doing extraordinary things in their community, workplace, or family.
For the occasion, Michelle rocked her curly hair with an invisible side part. What gel is she using for that definition? She kept her makeup simple, with a glossy lip.
Her outfit is what really made me turn my head. I love a good statement suit and Mrs. Obama didn’t disappoint in a copper, custom made Congtri silk suit. She looked absolutely gorgeous! The suit had an overall loose fit and it is relaxed yet chic. I hope the brand puts this look (or a version of it) into production! She paired it with a sparkly diamond choker.
CONG TRI is a Vietnamese brand birthed and developed in Ho Chi Min by Cong Tri Nguyen. The style is structured and familiar, yet contemporary and whimsical. While some collections contain a few statement pieces, most of Nguyen’s pieces are to get you talking.
We love that even out of office, Michelle Obama is still serving as a beacon of light. She took to her Instagram, posting photos from the event and writing, “Throughout my years in the White House, I spent a lot of time with our nation’s military caregivers. They’re the people – spouses, parents, siblings, children, and many others – who give so much to care for loved ones who’ve been wounded in service to our country. I can’t tell you how powerful their storoies are – these women and men fundamentally changed me. They changed the way I see service and the way I see this country.”
Beauties, what do you think about this look? Are you feeling this silk suit? Her curly hair? Personally, we love it! Sound off in the comment section below.
