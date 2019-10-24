CLOSE
The DMV
Maryland Speaker Urges Governor To Settle HBCUs Lawsuit

House Speaker Del. Adrienne Jones

Source: James Johnson / Radio One Digital

Maryland’s House Speaker is urging the state’s governor to settle a lawsuit involving four historically black colleges for $577 million.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones sent a letter this week to Gov. Larry Hogan. The Speaker urged him to accept an amount recommended by an attorney representing the state’s four HBCUs to settle the 13-year-old lawsuit over disparities in programs.

 

 

Maryland Speaker Urges Governor To Settle HBCUs Lawsuit  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

