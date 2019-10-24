Maryland Senate President Mike Miller Steps Down For Health Reasons

The state’s longtime Senate president is stepping down from his role to deal with ongoing health issues.

Mike Miller made the announcement Thursday. The 76-year-old is battling cancer that has metastasized and is in his bones.

He’s been Maryland’s Senate president since 1987 and is the longest state Senate president in the history of the nation.

Senator William C. “Bill” Ferguson IV was voted to replace Miller as Senate President. Ferguson represents the 46th district including parts of Baltimore City.

In a statement, Gov. Larry Hogan thanked Miller for his 33 years of service:

“On behalf of a grateful state, I want to sincerely thank Senate President Mike Miller for his 33 years of dedicated service as president of the Maryland Senate. “As the longest continuously serving presiding officer in the nation, President Miller has been a strong, unifying leader for the legislature and the state. His steady presence and trademark humor will be deeply missed as President, but we are pleased to know that Mike will continue to represent the people of District 27 in the Senate. “I have immense respect for Mike Miller. For the past year, he has shown all of us what courage and determination look like as he faces a very tough personal battle. As we celebrate his historic tenure as president of the Senate, Maryland’s First Lady and I ask all Marylanders to join us in praying for him and his family.”

