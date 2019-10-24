T-Pain Keeps It Real, Tells Fans His 1UP DLC Tour Has Been Canceled Due To Poor Ticket Sales

T-Pain is considered a legend in these music streets, but it didn’t resonate in his ticket sales. The always candid artist kept it real with fans on Instagram and explained why he decided to cancel his 1UP DLC tour even going as far as to reveal he was “advised to lie” about the reasoning for his decision.
The Masked Singer champion wasn’t too shy to reveal to The Breakfast Club how he blew through his $40 million fortune. Yesterday (Oct.23), T-Pizzle decided to speak to fans in Instagram video and tell them the troubling news about his 1UP DLC tour was canceled due to low ticket sales.
“Some things got cut, some corners got cut, production went missing, and you know, I wasn’t as hands-on with the planning and things as I should’ve been, because I’ve been busy as hell.”
“I just thought since the first 1UP Tour went well, sold out every city, then this should be good. But having said that, I’m going to take it upon myself to cancel the 1UP DLC Tour. Because it just would have been a bad look for me, and it wouldn’t have been entertaining for y’all. So, I’d rather just leave it for a later time.”
He kept it a buck with his fans about being advised to lie about the situation stating he was instructed to say he needed “me time” or “time to spend with family” but ultimately decided to put the blame on himself.
“We f—ed up. I’ma keep it real with y’all, man.”
Some fans felt his tour suffered due to poor management, and lack of promotion didn’t help.
T-Pain took to his Twitter account to thank fans for their kind words and telling them to look out for new tour dates following the news and even calling out the media for only focusing on the negative.
He would go on to show how much love he received during a show at Fresno State for homecoming.
Well, he might be mad at the media for reporting on his tour cancelation, but who knows this might help him out in the end cause now everyone knows. If anyone can band together to sell out T-Pain shows, Twitter sure as hell can.
