CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With Chicken Sandwich Demand

Popeyes chicken sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they will be hiring 400 new employees beginning in early November and may dedicate two employees to help make the sandwich.

Yes, you can read into that “early November” aspect as an inkling as to when the sandwich will be coming back!

When the sandwich launched nationally back in August, it created a major surge not only in demand for the sandwich but the word of mouth helped create a litany of wild stories ranging from people attempting to sue Popeyes for lost time, Popeyes coming up with a BYOB (bring your own bun) strategy, someone who attempted to rob Popeyes for chicken sandwiches and more.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Restaurant Brands, Popeyes’ parent company said in a statement. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

RELATED: Wendy’s Throws Shade At Popeyes &amp; Chick-fil-A Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

RELATED: Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now)

Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With Chicken Sandwich Demand  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Something’s Afoot: Nike’s President & CEO Mark Parker…
 14 hours ago
10.24.19
Kanye West Donated $1 Million For Kim Kardashian…
 14 hours ago
10.24.19
#BRUHNews: Elliott From ‘E.T.’ Movie Busted For DUI
 19 hours ago
10.24.19
Kevin Hart Spotted Playing Poker With JAY-Z [Video]
 19 hours ago
10.24.19
Chef Curry: Stephen Curry Responds To Michael Jordan’s…
 20 hours ago
10.24.19
Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Passes Away At…
 20 hours ago
10.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close