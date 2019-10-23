CLOSE
Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Passes Away At Age 15

Pastor Rudy's Love Revolution-Live At Sirius XM

Source: Henry S. Dziekan III / Getty

Mary Stampley, the daughter of gospel recording artist Micah Stampley and his wife Heidi, passed away yesterday (October 22) from a seizure. She was 15 years old. 

“Please keep their family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they deal with this traumatic event,” their spokesperson, David Robinson, said in a statement. 

No other information on Mary’s health history was made available and funeral arrangements are still pending. 

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stampley family. 

