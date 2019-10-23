17-Year-Old High School Student Dies in Towson Car Crash

Baltimore County Police have announced the name of the teen who died in the crash that backed up roads in Towson Tuesday morning,

Investigators said her name was Kayla Winter Perry. The 17-year-old was in her senior year at The George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology.

This is the vehicle up on the guard rail outside a driveway along Charles Street. We know one person was seriously hurt in the accident. Details expected later today. @wjz https://t.co/pOvGv2knSE pic.twitter.com/eHFnTEErK2 — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) October 22, 2019

She died from injuries sustained from being hit by a box truck after she got out of her car following a collision with a guardrail on Charles Street on her way to school Tuesday morning.

No other drivers involved had injuries, officials said.

The Carver Center released a statement mourning Perry’s death:

“This morning, one of our Carver Center students was in a tragic car accident on the way to school. The details of the accident are still under investigation, but it is with great sadness that we share with you that one of our students passed away as a result of this accident. With the family’s permission, we will share additional information as it becomes available. We recognize that this is a very difficult time for everyone in our school community. The Baltimore County Traumatic Loss Team will be at Carver Center on October 23, 2019. This team of counselors is specially trained in helping individuals cope with loss. They will work along with our school counselors and support staff to help students and staff affected by this sad news. They will continue to provide counseling and support to our students, families, and staff over the next several days. Please talk with your student tonight about this event that has and will continue to affect many students and teachers in our school. Encourage your student to maintain their routine of attending school and, if needed, seek the counseling that is available. Our school community is deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with this student’s family and friends during this difficult time. If you find that you are in need of the resources above or have questions concerning this tragic incident, please do not hesitate to call us at 443-809-2775. When such a tragedy touches a school, it affects us all.”

