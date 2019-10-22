Kanye West is gearing up to release an IMAX-only movie titled, Jesus Is King. Due October 25, the Kanye West film follows the idea behind his #SundayService gatherings and was filmed during the summer of 2019 at the Roden Crater — visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert.

According to a press release, “this one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album ‘Jesus is King,’ all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of The IMAX Experience®.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Here’s a look behind the scenes:

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Warryn Campbell On Having Kanye West Visit His Church

Kirk Franklin Opens Up About His Relationship With Kanye West For The First Time Ever [VIDEO]

Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” Choir Director Jason White & His Wife Geneen Give Insight On The Series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kanye West To Release ‘Jesus Is King’ Movie [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: