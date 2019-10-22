Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl at Malcolm X Opportunity Center

Police in Washington, D.C. arrested a 30-year-old man Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a community center.

Investigators said Rakim Davis inappropriately touched the girl just outside of the Malcolm X Opportunity Center on Oct. 12. The center is less than half a mile away from the Malcolm X Elementary School.

He’s been charged with first-degree child sex abuse. No word yet on why he targeted the child.

Source: CBS Baltimore

