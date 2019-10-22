Odell Beckham Jr. Is Pissed About Being Fined $14K For His… Pants

The Cleveland Brown‘s haven’t been living up to the hype this season despite all the amazing pieces they’ve got on the field. But one thing that is right on schedule is Odell Beckham Jr. sounding off on social media…again.

First, it was for wearing a very expensive watch during the game, and now it’s because he wasn’t wearing the proper pants. During Cleveland’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks on October 13, Beckham was wearing pants that didn’t cover his knees. The star wide receiver took to Instagram to post the letter sent to him by the league and revealed that he’d been fined $14,037 for the infraction.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. posts on IG story that he was fined $14,037 for his pants failing to cover his knees during the #Seahawks game pic.twitter.com/EZAtSxtIqq — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 22, 2019

“14 k for some pants that are NOT gonna protect me from anything … this shxt is ridiculous,” read the caption.

In fact, this isn’t even the first time this month that Beckham’s been in trouble with the league. On October 1 he got into an altercation with Baltimore Raven’s cornerback Marlon Humphrey. In a video released during a route run, the two can be seen getting rough with each other. Humphrey allegedly choked Beckham as the two attempted to throw hands. Both would be fined after the game.

“I think it’s crazy. … The NFL finds ways to just take it. They’re going to take it from you,” Beckham said at the time. “I understand a penalty, getting fined for that. But pants above the knees, a shirt hanging out — and we’re talking about a T-shirt that cost $5 to make, and you’re getting $5,000 taken from you. Pads above your knees, and I’m like, you really think that this little knee pad covering my kneecap is going to affect, if somebody hits me, weighs 250 pounds, running 18 mph. I don’t do physics, but if I get hit, this is not going to protect me.

Similar to Antonio Brown, the league might not take to kindly to Beckham posting the official letter on Instagram, but only time will tell…

