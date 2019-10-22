Pregnant Woman Hospitalized After She Was Tackled & Forced Onto Her Stomach By Mall Security

A Wisconsin woman had the scare of a lifetime last week after she was accosted by mall security after she was called to pick up her daughter.

Cell video captures Octavia Stitts, a Black pregnant woman, as she’s on the ground screaming for officers to release her on October 12. Prior to the altercation, Stitts rushed down to the Mayfair Mall to pick up her 15-year-old daughter who was the alleged target of a group fight.

Stitts said she had sent her daughter to the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa to enjoy a shopping trip for her birthday, but the trip turned after a group of teens followed Stitts’ daughter who then punched and attacked her, all captured on video. The group was broken up by mall security who intervened.

“My baby said they tackled her to the ground,” Stitts told WITI. “I just broke down and cried when I saw that whole crowd attack my baby,” she continued.

“I said I got a phone call and were they aware she was the victim?,” she said during a press conference on October 17 according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Stitts arrived at the mall in hopes to speak with her daughter but became distraught once she realized her daughter was handcuffed with the other children.

“They had my baby and her little cousin handcuffed. My baby was complaining about how tight the handcuffs were,” Stitts said.

When she tried to intervene, Stitts said she was tackled to the ground by mall security.

Stitts said she was held down and asked to turn over onto her stomach, which put her unborn child in danger. At 36 weeks, the incident caused her to have contractions and she was hospitalized.

“It`s not cool,” she said. “I could have lost my baby. I could have also lost my unborn to some nonsense me and child had nothing to do with.”

Police were reportedly responding to a call regarding a disturbance and arrived at the shopping center at 8:32 p.m. when they encountered a group in an altercation with mall security. Six teens were detained by police, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were cited for disorderly conduct, according to authorities.

Police are still conducting an investigation but local community members are calling for accountability in how Stitts and her daughter were handled.

Four days after the altercation the Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee visited the mall to demand the involved security be terminated.

Mayfair Mall released a statement calling the altercation an “unfortunate, isolated incident” and are directing all inquires to the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Stitts has hired a lawyer, but has not yet made a decision on whether she will file a lawsuit.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

