Model Winnie Harlow was serving A LOOK at the Vogue India Women Of The Year Awards in Mumbai, India. Her look is giving me major Maleficent vibes! The Jamaican model wore a Julian MacDonald sequin dress for the occasion.

Her makeup was impeccable for the event! She wore a wine colored lip and served this sultry smokey eye. We’re so here for this entire look! She’s reminding us it’s spooky bitch season! The best part of this makeup look?! She did it herself! I guess she learned a thing or two from all those fashion shoots and runway shows.

This was Winnie Harlow’s first time in India and was there to receive and award for Vogue India Women Of The Year. She won the Global Changemaker of the Year Award. She posted a few photos to Instagram and wrote, “First time in India and I receive an award from @vogueindia Women of the year?!?! How is this even real?!? I can’t say enough how blessed I am to be welcomed into your country so warmly. My first time but definitely not my last!!! Thank you (makeup by me).”

She was presented the award by the Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India, Natasha Poonawalla along with Conde Nast India’s Alex Kuruvilla. Harlow told the audience, “You have to keep pushing through.”

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Sound off in the comment section! We want to know your thoughts.

Congratulations, Winnie Harlow!

Winnie Harlow Does Her Own Makeup And Looks Flawless At Vogue India Women Of The Year Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com