Lori Harvey Arrested For Hit and Run

Lori Harvey has managed to avoid jail time after getting arrested over the weekend for a hit and run.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter received a misdemeanor citation instead of being booked for the incident Sunday night.

Investigators said she hit a parked car on the 200 block of Moreno Drive in Los Angeles. OK! Magazine spoke to an eye witness who told them Lori ended up flipping her car in the process. She apparently fled the scene, but was apprehended nearby.

This weekend’s incident apparently happening days after Harvey reportedly broke up with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

