Lori Harvey Arrested For Hit and Run

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lori Harvey has managed to avoid jail time after getting arrested over the weekend for a hit and run.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter received a misdemeanor citation instead of being booked for the incident Sunday night.

Investigators said she hit a parked car on the 200 block of Moreno Drive in Los Angeles. OK! Magazine spoke to an eye witness who told them Lori ended up flipping her car in the process. She apparently fled the scene, but was apprehended nearby.

This weekend’s incident apparently happening days after Harvey reportedly broke up with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Source: E! News

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty It’s always interesting how men get upset when women do what they do and treat them like they treat us. Case in point…Lori Harvey, step-daughter to Steve Harvey, is getting raked over the coals for doing what a 22-year-old single woman should be doing…playing the field, auditioning men and living her best life. See, the young woman has been linked with multiple men from Trey Songz to Justin Combs and called off her engagement Memphis Depay.  But folks, like Future, who may have thought Lori was serious about him too, got salty and tried to come for her last month when pics of her and Trey surfaced showing her trying to avoid the camera. Apparently, Future and Lori may have been dating. “You ducked too late. I see you. I like that, it’s cute. Cute, keep it up.”   Now, Lori has deleted all of her picks of Trey and was recently seen canoodling with race car driver Lewis Hamilton, that and there are rumors that Future is now calling Lori a “thot.” Whatever the came may be, Black Twitter is rejoicing, hyping the young woman up and giving her praise for doing her own thing.

Lori Harvey Arrested For Hit and Run  was originally published on 92q.com

