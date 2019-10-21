A public viewing will be held on Wednesday for Congressman Elijah Cummings at Morgan State University’s Murphy Fine Arts Center from 10:00 am-6:00 pm.
On Thursday, the remains of U.S. Representative Cummings will lie in state at the United States Capitol.
According to a press release from the office of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, “A formal ceremony will be held Thursday morning, which will be open to
Members of Congress, the Cummings family and invited guests.
On Friday, funeral services will be held at New Psalmist Baptist Church.
A wake with public viewing will begin at 8:00 am and funeral services will follow at 10:00 am.
Congressman Elijah Cummings Funeral Arrangements Announced was originally published on 92q.com