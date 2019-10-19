Nas Is Tired Of Everyone Hyping Up ‘Illmatic’ & Says That Era Is Over

Now at the age of 46, Nasir “Nas” Jones has the advantage of experience and wisdom on his side after dropping his debut album Illmatic 25 years ago. While Hip-Hop continues to hold the project in high regard, the legendary Queens rapper is pretty much over it.

Nas sat down for a chat with Haute Living that seems to have taken place well before the summer release of his Lost Tapes 2 compilation album. The piece was published Friday (October 18) and covers a wide range of topics including the 46-year-old’s approach to health, his creative process, and more.

But what will turn the heads of most fans is Nas’ connection with the album that helped propel him to elite status. For Nas, he said it was “corny” that folks continue to prop up Illmatic and he wants attention on what he’s doing in the modern era.

From Haute Living:

t’s so lauded, that each and every five year anniversary has become cause for global celebration. But despite the impact it has made on musical history—or maybe because of it—its commemoration no longer brings Nas any joy. “I’m tired of celebrating it,” he admits. “I’m grateful, but it has started to take on a life of its own. I just did the 20th anniversary with the National Symphony Orchestra five years ago and, the next thing you know, five years go by and it’s a calendar that I didn’t ask for showing me how fast time moves.”

He says, reflecting, “Twenty-five years is a lifetime. So I did another Symphony Orchestra show for Illmatic this year; I got another plaque for it. I’m very grateful—it’s so crazy—but to celebrate one album when I’ve made over 10, all the things I’ve worked on—and I’ve been working for so long—to celebrate one album over all else is corny to me. I don’t want to celebrate another Illmatic anything. I’m done. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for appreciating that record, but it’s over.

Welp, there’s that.

Check out the full interview by following this link.

