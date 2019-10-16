Maryland Releases Plan to Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the State

Maryland is pushing forward on their path to achieve their climate change goals and support economic growth.

The Maryland Department of the Environment has drafted a plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act- Reauthorization, signed into law by Governor Larry Hogan, will attempt to expand on the original law that the state achieve at least a 40 percent reduction in statewide greenhouse gas emissions from 2006 levels by 2030.

Under the Paris Agreement, the U.S.’s commitment is to reduce emissions between 26 and 28 percent.

