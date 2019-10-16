CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland Releases Plan to Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the State

Traffic Jam In China

Source: Youtube / Screen Capture

Maryland is pushing forward on their path to achieve their climate change goals and support economic growth.

The Maryland Department of the Environment has drafted a plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act- Reauthorization, signed into law by Governor Larry Hogan, will attempt to expand on the original law that the state achieve at least a 40 percent reduction in statewide greenhouse gas emissions from 2006 levels by 2030.

Under the Paris Agreement, the U.S.’s commitment is to reduce emissions between 26 and 28 percent.

Read More About the Plan Here: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland Releases Plan to Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the State  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet
Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace…
 14 hours ago
10.17.19
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Lizzo Hit With…
 14 hours ago
10.17.19
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Groping Over A…
 15 hours ago
10.17.19
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 17 hours ago
10.17.19
Gabrielle Union Says Casting Director Once Chose Bianca…
 19 hours ago
10.16.19
This Is What Happened When Mike From “Bachelor…
 19 hours ago
10.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close