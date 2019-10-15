More Women Have Come Forward To Accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. Of Sexual Misconduct

Three new accusers have come forward against Cuba Gooding Jr. with allegations of sexual misconduct. This brings the new total to five and comes just as he’s set to face a new charge this week related to an incident from last year.

According to reports from TMZ citing “law enforcement sources,” several women have come forward with their own stories about Gooding. Last week, while already in court for an alleged incident that occurred this past summer, prosecutors revealed that the actor was being indicted for an alleged October 2018 incident that involved a second woman.

As of now, the specific allegation against the actor involving that second accuser is unknown, but it’s expected to come up during his arraignment on Tuesday. His lawyer, Mark Heller, has already stated that Gooding will plead not guilty to that charge, going on to say that no charges were pressed immediately after the incident is said to have occurred, and that the alleged victim is only coming forward because she saw his client had been arrested earlier this year. Heller added that her attorney allegedly reached out for a settlement, but that his client “declined to be shaken down.”

Police are said to be looking into three other alleged incidents now, which reportedly occurred in 2008, 2013, and 2015 respectively, but no charges have been filed in those cases. According to reports from Page Six, Gooding has been accused of engaging in a “pattern” of sexual misconduct throughout Manhattan bars and restaurants, alleging that the 2008 and 2013 incidents stems from Gooding allegedly grabbing a woman’s butt.

In June, when Gooding was accused of grabbing a woman’s breasts without consent, the actor pled not guilty to the original charge of sex abuse.

