Teyana Taylor Says Being Slim Is Not All It’s Cracked Up To Be: “I Have Certain Insecurities”

There are plenty of people who would love to have a body like Teyana Taylor’s. The 28-year-old singer, dancer and actress is slim, but also strong and busty (and bootylicious, too) at the same time. But before you run off thinking that her body is perfection, she says that’s not true. There are things about being very lean that she struggles with just like we all have issues with our own figures. In fact, she says there have been opportunities she’s wanted that she’s needed to put weight on for and hasn’t necessarily been able to.

“People may say I have a perfect body, but I have certain insecurities too,” she told Us Weeklyrecently. “You know what’s crazy? A lot of people think, ‘Yeah your body is cool,’ but, like, there’s been plenty of roles where it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, you have to gain weight’ and it’s very hard for me to gain weight, you know what I’m saying?”

In fact, Teyana says she sometimes loses weight unexpectedly and at her already small size, it’s not something she’s comfortable with.

“It’s not easy, or I lose weight for any little thing and I’m already small,” she said, “I can’t afford to lose any more weight, but that’s just my personal thing.”

The star likely finds herself smaller than expected on the scale sometimes because of her intense performances and even more strenuous practice schedule, which she told the publication can last for quite a few hours.

“I love to dance, I love to rehearse, I love to practice period,” she said. “I can rehearse for 12 hours.”

She also loves her Fade2Fit dance workout, which she says is for people who want to get moving but don’t want to go to the gym. She can relate to such an aversion due to what people might assume she’s capable of because of her body type.

“Especially me, if I walk into a gym, people think I’m gonna do backflips, lift 100-pound weights,” she said. “Like, that’s still a pre-judgement of, ‘Oh she’s got a 20-pack, so I know she’s about do some work,’. And I’m really just shy, so you never know. Never judge a book by its cover.”

Check out more photos of Teyana’s slim frame in action, and her embracing it — insecurities be damned — below.

