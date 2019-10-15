Capital City Mambo Sauce Co-Owner Charles Jones Dead At Age 46

Charles Jones, co-founder of the award-winning Capital City Mambo Sauce with his wife Arsha passed away. According to Arsha Jones, Charles was with his high-school-aged son on a campus tour of Georgia State University when he had a heart attack.
The Joneses started the Mambo Sauce business out of their Annapolis home in May 2011, selling to customers at Eastern Market.
It feels surreal evening typing this. It feels like a dream (or nightmare). Charles died yesterday. My husband, my business partner and father to my boys is gone. I wish I could type more but I can’t. I wish I could respond to each message, but I can’t. I wish I could understand why, but I can’t. People who know my story will understand why this is so painful. I lost my best friend yesterday and nothing will ever be the same. Please keep me and my sons in your thoughts. Thank you.
A few months after starting the sauce company, the company brings in $2 million in annual sales and an assortment of flavors.
Charles is survived by his wife Arsha and their four sons: Houston, 17, Christian, 14, Cameron, 11, and Caine, 8.
