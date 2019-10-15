LeBron James Receives Major Backlash After Trying To Clear Up His Criticism of Daryl Morey’s Hong Kong Tweet

LeBron James has finally taken the time to respond to everything that has happened in the past week in regards to the NBA, and China, after the tweet by Daryl Morey supporting the Hong Kong protestors.

Judging solely by the response, you may be surprised it took LeBron over a week to respond, his response shocked a great deal of people.

“I don’t want to get into a [verbal] feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke, and so many people could have been harmed not only financially, but physically, emotionally, spiritually. So just be careful what we tweet and say and we do, even though, yes, we do have freedom of speech, but there can be a lot of negative that comes with that, too.”

LeBron comments on Daryl Morey’s China tweet: "I believe he wasn't educated on the situation at hand and he spoke." (via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/kbUxvRgCO3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2019

Lebron said he believes Daryl Morey was “not educated” when he made a tweet supporting Hong Kong and their protest for democracy, which seemingly caused more damage than any person could have imagined at that time.

Following his statement that he didn’t think Morey was educated, he elaborated on why he believed he was uneducated on the topic.

“I believe he was either misinformed or not really educated on the situation, and if he was, then so be it,” James said. “I have no idea, but that is just my belief. Because when you say things or do things, if you are doing it and you know the people that can be affected by it and the families and individuals and everyone that can be affected by it, sometimes things can be changed as well. And also social media is not always the proper way to go about things as well, but that’s just my belief.”

After word began to spread around the internet about LeBron’s comments, he took to Twitter to make an attempt to clear things up.

Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

This all comes after Hong Kong has experienced protest for months, and experienced violence by Chinese police following a proposal that would allow extradition from Hong Kong, which operates as a free territory, and semi autonomously, to the mainland China, which operates under communism.

Last week Adam Silver met with the two NBA teams playing in China, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers, and that meeting was reportedly very tense. During the meeting several big name players, presumably Lebron included, voiced their frustration with how they’ve been seemingly thrust into the middle of a dispute dealing with the NBA and China. They also said they were unhappy about being asked by local Chinese reporters to address the situation before Adam Silver was asked to do so.

Enes Kanter and many are against LeBron’s views:

-Haven’t seen or talked to my family 5 years

-Jailed my dad

-My siblings can’t find jobs

-Revoked my passport

-International arrest warrant

-My family can’t leave the country

-Got Death Threats everyday

-Got attacked, harassed

-Tried to kidnap me in Indonesia FREEDOM IS NOT FREE — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 15, 2019

LeBron James: “I don’t want to get into a feud with Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated about the situation at hand and he spoke.” Also, #LeBronJames: pic.twitter.com/jrwOHUWeSB — Tylt Sports (@tyltsports) October 15, 2019

1. Hong Kong is going through much more than a “difficult week.”

2. A tweet can empower others as well, which #LeBronJames should know by now.

3. What happened was exposing China’s power over U.S. biz interests.

4. “Could have waited” is weak. Not how leaders speak. pic.twitter.com/bqmTwrgjf6 — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) October 15, 2019

#LeBronJames what a spineless hypocrite. Defends Collin Kaepernicks free speech but denounces free speech rights to Hong Kong citizens? Idk how he isn't embarrassed to be waking up every day — @ease (@easeLIFE) October 15, 2019

LeBron James Receives Major Backlash After Trying To Clear Up His Criticism of Daryl Morey’s Hong Kong Tweet was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: