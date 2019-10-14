Comedian John Witherspoon dropped by the Kiss Studio to chop it up on the King Tutt Show.

Returning to the US after spending time in France, the seasoned funnyman is already hard at work. He can currently be seen on stages around the country performing stand-up and is gearing up for the new season of The Boondocks.

A new installment of the Friday franchise is also in the works. Witherspoon explained that the film is finished, it’s just being revised.

Along with his iconic role as Willie “Pops” Jones in the Friday series, Witherspoon has given notable performances in Vampire in Brooklyn, The Five Heartbeats and Boomerang.

When asked about revisiting his role in Boomerang, the Detroit native explained that initially, that role belonged to someone else. Eddie Murphy requested him to play David Alan Grier’s father after the film was already finished. Witherspoon even ad-libbed his lines!

Can you imagine this scene without John Witherspoon? I cannot!

Despite his years in the industry, Witherspoon still manages to remain humble; speaking of his admiration of other comedians including Paul Mooney, Richard Pryor and Mike Epps.

See Tutt’s full interview with John Witherspoon above.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

‘Boomerang’ Without John Witherspoon? How Eddie Murphy Made Room For Everyone’s Favorite “Pops” was originally published on kissrichmond.com