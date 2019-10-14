Lush Cosmetics Releases New Hair Products After 2-Year Gap

If you’re familiar with Lush Cosmetics, then you know that the brand creates fresh, handmade products for the hair, face and body. While many people boast about the brands’ bath bombs and skincare products, Lush actually makes some pretty good haircare products for all hair types. Sure, the brand has taken a hiatus from creating new hair products-two years to be exact- but now they have returned with some new essentials you need for your beauty arsenal.

Designed to specifically give your mane a healthy, natural shine, you can say that the brand is officially back and making up for lost time. Its new collection, which consists of shampoos and conditioners has arrived just in time for fall to give your tresses the nourishment that it needs. With ingredients like coconut, rose water, sea salt and lemon juice, the brand is sticking to their mantra of providing the masses with eco-friendly and natural products.

The Wasabi Shan Kui shampoo ($10.95, lushusa.com ) gives fine, thin and oily hair types the deep cleanse it needs. Formulated with horseradish and fresh wasabi, this essential stimulates the scalp with a tingly feel and removes excess oils. If this offering is not quite your speed, there are an array of shampoo bars to choose from. Yes, you read the correctly! Instead of having to worry about storing a shampoo bottle in your shower, shampoo bars simplify the whole process.

With three new shampoo bars to choose from, “Angel Hair,” “Flyway Hair” and “Coconut Rice Cake” you’ll be sure to find a suitable choice. The Angel Hair shampoo bar ($14.95, lushusa.com ) is formulated with rose water, cocoa butter and witch hazel to soothe itchy scalps. Flyway Hair ($14.95, lushusa.com ) is made with fair trade organic cocoa butter, Roman chamomile oil and sea sale to boost the volume of your mane. Coconut Rice Cake ($14.95, lushusa.com ) offer gentle exfoliation for flaky scalps and cocoa butter and creamed coconut to boost hydration.

Topping off the collection with “Candy Rain,” a creamy coconut conditioner ($9.95, lushusa.com ) that works to soften, smooth and add natural shine to your hair, It’s easy to see why beauty lovers can’t stop singing its praises.

Whether or not you’re a devoted fan of Lush Cosmetics, we have to admit that these product offerings sound very enticing. When it comes to a happy and healthy hair journey, it’s important to welcome products into the fold that can get the job done. And by the looks of it, Lush Cosmetics has met the standard with this new collection.

Retailing from $9.95 to $14.95 for each product, the price is definitely right for a natural find.

What say you? Do you plan on adding this new collection to your arsenal? Sound off in the comments below!

DON’T MISS:

21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week 1. SAINT LAURENT Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. CHRISTIAN DIOR Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. ISSEY MIYAKE Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. ISSEY MIYAKE Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. CELINE Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. CELINE Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. ELIE SAAB Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. ELIE SAAB Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. ALTUZARRA Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. BALMAIN Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week 21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week If you are looking for a little beauty and hair inspiration, then fashion month is for you. Twice a year, the best in fashion and beauty get together and show off the latest designs, trends, and in beauty looks. The benefit is already knowing what will be in style, in advance, leading you to be a whole season ahead of the game. As the fight for diversity continues in the fashion and beauty industry, we're seeing more natural hair embraced on the runway and more models of all complexions walking. While NYFW remains the most diverse, other fashion weeks are slowly following suit. It's great to see moments when they uplift Black culture and models. This season, we've seen a lot of teeny weeny afro's and short hairstyles embraced on the runway. Paris Fashion Week never disappoints and brings out some great beauty and hair looks. We rounded up our favorite hair and beauty moments from the runway that will help you plan your next look when you want something just a little bit different and definitely in style. Keep on clicking to see our top 21 hair and beauty looks on Black models. Share with us in the comment section which ones are your favorite!

Lush Cosmetics Releases New Hair Products After 2-Year Gap was originally published on hellobeautiful.com